Behind the scenes: TMA's 'Art of Conservation' exhibit gives patrons a view of preserving museum's precious pieces

TOLEDO, Ohio — Conservators with the Toledo Museum of Art go to impressive lengths to keep the museum's pieces in perfect condition. Now you can see it all happen right before your eyes.
"The Art of Conservation" is the new exhibit located in the visible conservation lab in TMA’s Canaday Gallery. The free exhibit allows audiences a behind-the-scenes view to observe the conservation from the museum’s collection in action.
Guests can watch repair work on some of the priceless pieces from the museum. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions about the current treatment projects, the broader field of conservation and museum collections care.
"The Art of Conservation" is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 am. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The community is welcome to come in and ask questions and engage with the conservators from 12-2 p.m. daily, and as always admission to the museum is free.