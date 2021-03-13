Behind the scenes: TMA's 'Art of Conservation' exhibit gives patrons a view of preserving museum's precious pieces

The Toledo Museum of Art is welcoming guests to a new exhibit giving people the opportunity to interact while exploring conservation projects

TOLEDO, Ohio — Conservators with the Toledo Museum of Art go to impressive lengths to keep the museum's pieces in perfect condition. Now you can see it all happen right before your eyes.

"The Art of Conservation" is the new exhibit located in the visible conservation lab in TMA’s Canaday Gallery. The free exhibit allows audiences a behind-the-scenes view to observe the conservation from the museum’s collection in action.

Guests can watch repair work on some of the priceless pieces from the museum. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions about the current treatment projects, the broader field of conservation and museum collections care.