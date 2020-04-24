TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Municipal Court outlined plans Friday for a reopening of the court system beginning April 28.

The plans cover the next several months, with the final step of fully reopening the courthouse to the public occurring in August.

On April 28, face coverings will be required of everyone who enters the building. If you are without a face covering, you will be denied access. This will continue until August 3, when the situation will be re-evaluated based on the advice of public health experts.

The phasing in of regular operations for the court will begin May 18. Starting May 18, scheduled felony, criminal, and operating under the influence cases will be opened. Duties will open only to warrants, with some exceptions to matters addressed through filing a motion with the court. The courthouse will be strictly limited to only those involved with scheduled cases.

On June 1, the courthouse will resume hearings on civil cases and small claims. It will also be open for paying fines, costs, fees, and court filings. Duties will remain limited and access to the building will also remain limited to those with cases or filings, or those making payments.

Beginning July 1, the courthouse will open hearings on traffic-related cases. Duties continue to remain limited to warrants only and access will still be limited.

The courthouse will reopen to the public on August 3, with duties court remaining limited to warrants only. At this point, the need for face coverings will be reassessed.

All fines, fees, and costs due between March 11 and June 1 are stayed for an additional 90 days. Payments of any fines, costs or fees prior to June 1 can be made online or by phone.

When emergency measures are no longer needed, the court will enter an order declaring an end to the judicial emergency and the resuming of normal court operations.

We will continue to keep you updated.

RELATED: Toledo Municipal Housing Court says eviction hearings will be rescheduled to end of May

RELATED: Mayor Kapszukiewicz discusses the importance of Issue One during weekly news conference

RELATED: Toledo City Council takes precautions against coronavirus spread