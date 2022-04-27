Toledo Muni Challenge tees off this weekend

Golfers who play each of the city's three municipal courses between now and May 31 will receive one free round.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Calling all Toledo golfers: The inaugural Muni Challenge tees off this weekend.

The contest starts Sunday and runs through May 31. Participants who play a round of golf at each of the city's three municipal golf courses - Ottawa Park, Detwiler Park and Collins Park - will receive one free round.

Players will also receive discounts on local golf throughout the year, opportunities for daily prize drawings and other discounts from area businesses.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and City Councilman Sam Melden will play Detwiler Sunday at noon to kick off the challenge.