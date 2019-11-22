TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for help locating a missing teen girl.

Jasmine Guinn, 14, is missing from the 1500 block of Jefferson. She is described as a biracial female with black hair and brown eyes.

Jasmine last was seen wearing black and red checkered pants and a teal and white jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

