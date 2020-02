TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for your help in finding a woman who is missing and may be a danger to herself.

Brandi Beebe is missing from the 1000 block of Orchard. She is 5 feet tall and about 150 pounds with short blonde hair and green eyes. Her hair is currently shorter than what is pictured in the photo shared by police.

If you see her, or know where she may be, please call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.