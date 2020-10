Breonna Renee Pakulski has a tattoo on her upper right arm and may be in need of medication.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General's Office is calling attention to a missing Toledo teen, last seen in August.

Breonna Renee Pakulski, 17, has been missing since Aug. 19. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

She has a tattoo on her upper right arm and she may be in need of medication.