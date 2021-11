Missing Adult: Hal Priser, 55, was last seen at the Amtrak Station at 415 Emerald on 11/13/21. Hal is 5'6 and 120 pounds. It is unknown what he was last wearing. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/nrU7XfiP7X