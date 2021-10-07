Toledo Metroparks offering plenty of events and activities to enjoy the summer

With 19 Metroparks in the area, some of the activities include camping, archery and paddling

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Metroparks are a great place to do something with the family this summer without traveling too far.

With 19 Metroparks in the area, some of the activities include camping, archery and paddling.

Park officials say attendance goes up and down with the weather but summers are very busy.

"We had six and a half million visitors to the Metroparks last year. It was our busiest year ever. Partly because we were what there was to do last year. but, already attendance had been ticking up over the last several years," said Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo.

But that's not all, Scott says if those don't interest you, there are seasonal nature walks and park tours.