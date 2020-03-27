LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — While stay at home orders are in effect in both Ohio and Michigan, essential trips are allowed, including getting fresh air.

If you plan to take a break from the indoors and head over to a Toledo Metropark for a walk or a run, you are allowed to do that. But Metropark officials want to make sure you are doing it safely, and maintaining proper distance.

"If you're going to a parks however to meet up with friends, pet other peoples' dogs, and enjoy the park experience like it were just another day, that's not a good reason," said Scott Carpenter, a Toledo Metroparks spokesperson.

Throughout the past two weeks park trails have been flooded with people and due to not staying six feet apart, leaders with the Metroparks are reminding you the importance of maintaining distance.

If you are planning on using Metropark trails, park rangers are asking you to walk or run on the right side. Additionally, do not run in groups, keep everything single file, so people can pass if need be. Most of the trails are wider than grocery store aisles, so maintaining distance should not be difficult.

Following these steps will help keep everyone safe, but if people continue to flood parks, park rangers will close gates.

"If we see an area getting uncomfortably busy, please be patient we may close an entrance gate until a fair number of people leave so we can keep it comfortable and keep it a pleasurable experience for everybody," said Carpenter.

You can find a list of all the Toledo Metroparks here.

