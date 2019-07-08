TOLEDO, Ohio — A new Whole Foods opened up in Toledo on Wednesday and a big crowd showed up to celebrate.

Folks lined up outside the building on Secor Road the be the first ones inside. People woke up and got there as early as 4:30 a.m., not only to get a glimpse at the new store, but also to get a bit of extra shopping money. The first 200 customers received a special Whole Foods tote bag and a gift card worth anywhere from $5 to $100.

However, anyone who showed up on Wednesday was able to indulge in complimentary coffee, pastries and music before the store opened at 9 a.m.

RELATED: Whole Foods finishing final tasks before grand opening

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukewicz made an appearance at the store's grand opening along with the Town Crier before employees and Whole Foods leaders broke the ceremonial bread.

Special features of the store include:

Fresh produce department with seasonal fruits and vegetables, including 24 feet of space dedicated to fresh vegetables with selections from regional growers, and self-serve, fresh squeezed orange juice

Bakery department offering an array of breads, pastries, cakes and self-serve grab-and-go mini desserts; includes vegan, gluten free and other special diet offerings

Full-service butcher department with fresh meat cuts, including options from local suppliers

Seafood department with fresh seafood offerings and a large selection of packaged and frozen fish options

Specialty foods section with extensive selection of cheeses and a self-serve olive and antipasti bar

Hot and cold prepared food bars featuring seasonal dishes with vegan and organic options; department includes a salad bar, soup wells, skillet bar with finger foods, full charcuterie case, self-serve Detroit style pan pizza, sushi, rotisserie chickens and made-to-order sandwiches

Beauty and body care department featuring a variety of local products and supplements

Expansive selection of beer and wine from local producers

To also celebrate the new location, 5% of the store's net sales on August 14 with benefit Toledo GROWs.

The store is staffed with 100 employees and 90% of them are from the Toledo area.

The Toledo Whole Foods is located at 3420 Secor Road and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.