TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is set to hold a virtual news conference via Zoom at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 7 on summer events and activities, municipal budgetary matters and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.LucasCountyHealth.com.

The Lucas County Community COVID-19 call line numbers are 419-251-4000 (English only) and 419-291-5355 (multilingual).

The public is asked to refrain from calling 911 unless it is a true emergency. Call 419-213-4161, press 4, and leave a message to report COVID-19 related matters.

The Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 website is www.Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov and the Ohio Department of Health hotline is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

