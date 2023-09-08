Mayor, residents weigh in on potential amphitheater in downtown Toledo

While a new amphitheater raises questions about parking, traffic, and sound levels, some residents told WTOL 11 they believe the positives outweigh the negatives.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Vincent Azzarello moved his family to Toledo from North Dakota two months ago, for the activities and job opportunities.

"Yeah, it's been a great experience moving here being in Toledo and getting to experience all that Toledo has to offer," Azzarello said.

He said Toledo has more than he has ever experienced in his hometown. When he learned Toledo's summer concert series could be expanding and a new amphitheater could be joining the expansion, he said it would only add positives to the lives of his family.

"You want your kids to have a really fun childhood experience doing a lot of different activities and a place like Toledo has that," Azzarello said. "So it's really cool to see that in this area and to take your kids to these things so that they can enjoy the different culture."

While enjoying the Glass City Riverwalk, Trever Miller said he looks forward to seeing more jobs more business and more fun. He believes the expansions over the last few years have brought communities together.

"Starting out with a high amount of people coming down here, it might be different at first but I'm sure everyone will come together and figure out a way to make it work," Miller said. "I don't see any negatives to bringing an amphitheater or anything else down here."

The president and CEO of Destination Toledo, Lance Woodworth, said the area's travel and tourism economy is a $2.7 billion industry that supports more than 31,000 jobs.

Woodworth said an amphitheater will bring in more big business and add to the 20% tourist population coming from out of town.

"They are coming downtown, they are spending money at our restaurants, they are staying in our hotels," Woodworth said. "In fact, nearly 80% of those stay the night. They are visiting our attractions, maybe going to the zoo or out to the casino or out to the great Toledo Museum of Art. And so, it's like getting that snowball rolling. You get them here for one thing and they are spending the weekend and spending time and spending money."

The idea to build in Toledo comes after the developer of the Waterville amphitheater, Hunter Brucks, called that project dead.

Brucks said he wants to build a new venue across from the Valentine Theatre in downtown Toledo instead.

The executive director of the Valentine Theatre, Jori Jex, said they support downtown development, but the location will not be acceptable for them or for people who live nearby.

"We have 10,000 students come through here (the Valentine Theatre) every year. 65,000 patrons. It's the hub of cultural activity in downtown Toledo why would you ever jeopardize its future?" Jex said. "And that's what we feel is taking place and so we will work very hard to share our position, share the importance of this organization and encourage these folks to move this amphitheater to a different location."

After reaching out to the city of Toledo for comment, the mayor told WTOL 11 in a statement:

“Now that the developer has decided not to build in Waterville, of course, the city of Toledo is interested in trying to attract this kind of project into our community. Ultimately, the final decision will be made by the developer, and he has communities all over NW Ohio trying to attract his investment as well. It’s clear that an amphitheater will be built somewhere in our market. Obviously, I would rather see it built in Toledo than somewhere outside Toledo.