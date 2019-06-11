TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz wants to increase the city’s temporary income tax by 0.5% to help pay for road repairs, among other things.

The increase, which would have to be approved by voters, would raise around $40 million to pay for street repairs.

Money could also be used to hire more police officers, buy more emergency vehicles, and improve the city’s youth recreation programs.

Unlike a previous attempt by then-Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson to increase the city’s income tax to pay for road repairs, Mayor Kapszukiewicz says his plan also gets rid of the city’s controversial ability to transfer money from the capital improvement fund to the general fund.

The plan right now is to place the issue on the ballot for the March primary.

