Toledo Mayor presents budget ideas and goals for the city on Monday

Announcements will be at 10 a.m. in the Mayor’s office

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will discuss and share highlights of the 2022 City of Toledo Budget on Monday.

In addition, the mayor will discuss his goals for his second term, and announce changes in the leadership team and organizational structure."

“I am very much looking forward to what the next four years will bring,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “Our budget reflects our commitment to build on the momentum of the last four years and continue to make Toledo a great place to live, work and play.”