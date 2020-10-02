Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has a plan to fix the roads in Toledo, but it all depends on voters.

On Monday, the mayor outlined exactly what the city needs in terms of repairs for the next year. He wants Toledo residents to approve an income tax increase for people who work in the city in order to pay for the repairs.

The income tax will cost Toledo workers about 2.75% of their monthly income.

According to Kapszukiewicz, there are a couple roads that are set to be fixed regardless of the proposal's passage. One of the areas that will be repaved is Douglas between Laskey and Alexis.

Many of the spots set to be fixed no matter what are highly concentrated areas of the city. But, many of the side roads with potholes will not be addressed unless this income tax passes.

To put things in perspective, only 28 of the roads on Kapszukiewicz's list right now can be repaved. However, if the income tax does pass, the city will repave 391 roads total.

The mayor wants residents to keep in mind, that the listed roads are only those they will fix in the first two years of the city's 10-year plan. Kapszukiewicz said that he is aware there are more roads that need attention, and he plans to have those fixed over the next eight years.

The mayor has also asked for feedback from Toledoans to help determine which roads will be resurfaced in the future. You can send an e-mail to roads@toledo.oh.gov.

