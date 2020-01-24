TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz gathered with municipal leaders from across the country this week.

The United States Conference of Mayors represents mayors of cities with populations above 30,000.

"Even though it seems there might not be much in common between cities so different in size, there actually are a lot of issues that unite us," Kapszukiewicz said.

Of those uniting issues, the one that stood out to him most was infrastructure.

"The federal government, several times frankly over the last couple years, has promised an infrastructure bill that could help us rebuild our roads and sewers in this country. It hasn't happened yet, so that's one of the things we talked about," Kapszukiewicz said.

He said his biggest takeaway from the conference was that cities need to go it alone and not count on help from the state or federal governments to fix roads.

Kapszukiewicz hopes voters will support Issue One in March, to take care of all those potholes.

"Passage of Issue One will fix the roads of Toledo once and for all. They really will. Four hundred million dollars over ten years would be an almost 50-fold increase in the amount of spending on our roads," he said.

The hit to your paycheck, on average, would be $8 per pay period. That includes folks who work in the city of Toledo, but may not live there.

Other topics discussed include gun safety and workforce development.

Findlay's mayor Christina Muryn was also in attendance and had a meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday.

