TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help from the public to identify the suspect in a counterfeit scam.

According to police, the man pictured used a fake $100 bill to purchase three packs of cigarettes at a convenience store on the 3700 block of Upton Ave. According to a report, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Attempt to Identify: The pictured suspect is wanted for using counterfeit currency at a local convenience store. If you can identify this male please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/qb3XRuymR4 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 5, 2021

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-2-inch man in his 30s, weighing about 160 lbs.