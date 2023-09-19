Toledo man stabbed Monday night

Police have arrested a suspect in the case.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have a suspect in custody after a Toledo man was stabbed Monday night.

Police were called to the 2500 block of North Erie Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a person stabbed.

Officers found a 25-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was in stable condition Monday night, according to a report from Toledo police.

Police arrested Sirajul Jackson, 28, of Toledo. Jackson is charged with aggravated assault.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Looking for the lowest current local gas prices? Check out the WTOL 11 gas price tracker, powered by Gas Buddy, here.

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.