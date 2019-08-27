TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year old Toledo man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after he was found guilty of raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl back in 2016.
Stanley Braswell withdrew his not guilty plea in Lucas County Common Pleas court, instead pleading guilty to a count of rape.
He was immediately found guilty and sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after 10 years.
Braswell must register as a Tier 3 sex offender.
