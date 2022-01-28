Toledo man says he's been without garbage service for weeks

Terry Mounts says Republic Services has yet to address the 75 lbs. of garbage in his west Toledo driveway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Terry Mounts says his garbage hasn't been collected in four weeks, while others in the neighborhood have had theirs picked up.

"I have trash in my causeway. I have trash outside. It's all way over 75 pounds. Now what I'm gonna do? I don't know," Mounts said.

The Toledo man said he's called Republic Services on multiple occasions, but he gets told the same thing every time by the disposal company.

"They keep on telling me they'll have somebody out here or 'the supervisor will contact you' and never has," Mounts said.

Mounts is disabled and said he suffers from multiple health problems that make it hard for him to get around, including gangrene. He's also legally blind in one eye and has a heart defibrillator.

"Can't go hardly anywhere," Mounts said. "Usually, my brother takes me or somebody else transports me to the doctor's or go gets my medicine for me."

He said there aren't alternatives to Republic Services and there's no other place he can take his trash.

"I'm incapable of lifting or doing any kind of work at all," he said. "Period."

If the issue isn't resolved soon, Mounts said, it may lead to even more problems.

"Because of mice, rats, dogs, cats that roam the street. There could be trash scattered all over Marlaine Drive," Mounts said.

"This could go on forever because if I didn't get no answer and it's been four weeks like today, it will go on forever."

WTOL 11 reached out to Republic Services late Thursday afternoon.

At the time of publication, we have yet to hear back.