Toledo man reports someone shot at him after he confronted brick-throwing youths

The man told police someone shot at him when he went outside to confront the brick throwers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A north Toledo man reported to police that someone shot at him after he went outside his house to confront young people who had thrown a brick through his window Thursday afternoon.

The man told Toledo police that shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday someone threw a brick through the kitchen window of his home in the 1800 block of North Superior Street.

When he went outside to investigate and discovered several youths, whom the man said he confronted about the brick throwing.

One of the youths told the man he was going to go get his father, the man told police.

Moments later, the man told officers that someone fired gunshots in his direction.

Toledo police are investigating the incident.

