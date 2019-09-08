TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a conspiracy to use explosives to kill and injure others.

Vincent Armstrong, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport an explosive with intent to launch a mass-casualty attack in Toledo.

“This defendant has admitted to helping plot and plan a mass-casualty attack in Toledo,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “His guilty plea today is an important step as we seek justice in this case, and the facts to which he admitted today reflect the serious nature of the charges against him and his co-conspirator.”

Court documents say that Armstrong conspired the attack from April 2018 through December 2018, with his then-girlfriend, Elizabeth Lecron.

Lecron's case is still pending. She has not pleaded guilty.

After the two met in February 2018, Lecron expressed her interest in mass murderers and introduced Armstrong to the “True Crime Community." Lecron and Armstrong allegedly engaged with members of the community through social media.



The U.S. Attorney's Office says Lecron routinely posted items about the Columbine High School shooters and the Charleston church shooter and that the couple privately discussed committing their own mass murder in the Toledo area.

Law enforcement agents conducted search warrants on Armstrong and Lecron’s house and vehicles in December of last year.

In the trunk of Armstrong's car law a duffel bag with a tactical vest with two loaded magazines for an AK-47, two loaded magazines for a pistol, a white t-shirt that stated “Society Failed Us,” a black trench coat, a gas mask and printed instructions on how to construct various bombs was found.

An AK-47, two shotguns, two handguns and ammunition was found in the house.

The AK-47 and shotguns were to be used in the attack.

During questioning, Armstrong claimed their planning was “role playing” but later admitted they genuinely planned on committing the attack.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral is encouraging everyone to report suspicious behavior.

“This week should show all Ohioans the threats that are ever present in our communities. With this plea, a dangerous potential mass murderer will be off our streets. Our citizens have to be a part of the solution," Kral said. "Quite honestly could be a matter of life or death.”

Armstrong also faces an additional count of making false statements while Lecron is also charged with transporting explosives in interstate commerce.