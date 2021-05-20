Toledo man who claimed devil was after him found not guilty of arson by reason of insanity

John Coburn, 60, was referred to the Court Diagnostic & Treatment Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man indicted on arson charges was found not guilty Thursday by reason of insanity.

John Coburn, 60, confessed to Toledo Police he set a mattress on fire in January inside his apartment using hand sanitizer and a lighter. He told police he thought the devil was trying to attack him.

Coburn was referred to the Court Diagnostic & Treatment Center for evaluation to determine if he is subject to hospitalization or institutionalization.