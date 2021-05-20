Toledo man who claimed devil was after him found not guilty of arson by reason of insanity

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man indicted on arson charges was found not guilty Thursday by reason of insanity.
John Coburn, 60, confessed to Toledo Police he set a mattress on fire in January inside his apartment using hand sanitizer and a lighter. He told police he thought the devil was trying to attack him.
Coburn was referred to the Court Diagnostic & Treatment Center for evaluation to determine if he is subject to hospitalization or institutionalization.
Coburn was charged with five counts of aggravated arson. Three other units in the building were occupied at the time of the fire.