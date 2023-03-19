Toledo man killed in motorcycle crash in Michigan

Joseph W. Hoag Sr., 34, of Toledo, lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle on Pointe Aux Peaux Road in Monroe County early Sunday.

MONROE, Frenchtown Township — A Toledo man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Monroe County early Sunday morning.

Joseph W. Hoag Sr., 34, was riding a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Pointe Aux Peaux Road east of North Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township shortly after midnight when he lost control of the motorcycle, the Monroe County sheriff's office said.

A preliminary investigation by Sheriff Troy Goodnough's office revealed that Hoag failed to navigate a curve in the road, lost control and traveled left of center and off the road. The motorcycle struck a tree and a utility pole, the sheriff's office said.

Hoag was found on the ground next to the motorcycle. He had not been wearing a helmet, the sheriff's office said. Both speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, according to the sheriff's office news release.

First responders took Hoag to Corewell Health Hospital in Trenton, Mich., where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by Sgt. Brian Quinn and Deputy Sheriffs Jon Cregar and Alec Preadmore of the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240- 7557. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.

