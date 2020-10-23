Toledo man killed in motorcycle crash in Fulton County

According to OSHP, two motorcyclists were traveling on US-20 when they veered off the road and struck a ditch. Both were ejected. One driver died in the crash.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Toledo man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Gorham Township.

On Oct. 22 around 7:23 p.m., Robert Adlington, 68, of Toledo and Michael Vanbarg, 69, of McClure were both traveling east on US-20 on their motorcycles.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, both drivers veered off the right side of the highway and struck a ditch. Adlington and Vanbarg were ejected from their bikes.

Vanbarg was transported to the health center and was treated for minor injuries and released.

Adlington was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance. He succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Neither driver was wearing a motorcycle helmet and alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.