Toledo man killed in motorcycle crash in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Toledo man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Gorham Township.
On Oct. 22 around 7:23 p.m., Robert Adlington, 68, of Toledo and Michael Vanbarg, 69, of McClure were both traveling east on US-20 on their motorcycles.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, both drivers veered off the right side of the highway and struck a ditch. Adlington and Vanbarg were ejected from their bikes.
Vanbarg was transported to the health center and was treated for minor injuries and released.
Adlington was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance. He succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Neither driver was wearing a motorcycle helmet and alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.