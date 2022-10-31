Toledo man involved in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Monroe County

The man sustained several injuries from the crash and was taken to a local hospital for immediate medical treatment and reunification with his family.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Toledo man required medical treatment after being involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:57 p.m. on October 28, Troopers responded to the area of I-75 Southbound near the Michigan Welcome Center for a single-vehicle crash with unknown injuries.

When troopers arrived, they located a vehicle approximately 50 yards off the roadway in a nearby field with substantial damage. The vehicle was discovered to be running and unoccupied upon contact.

Evidence located at the scene suggested the driver may have sustained an injury as a result of the crash.

A search of the immediate area was immediately conducted to attempt to locate the injured driver. However, the driver could not be located and it was suspected that he fled the scene.

Troopers learned the vehicle was registered to a home in Toledo and requested Toledo Police to respond to the address to attempt to locate the driver.

Officers were able to make contact with family members. According to family, they explained that the driver of the vehicle, Jim Dunaway, left home around 1:30 p.m. to go to Home Depot but he never returned home.

The family advised they had no contact with Dunaway and his whereabouts were unknown. It was also noted Dunaway did not have a cell phone and could be suffering from a possible mental heath crisis.

Troopers then requested a K9 and helicopter to search the area.

After approximately an hour of searching, Dunaway was located at 8:05 p.m., roughly one mile from the original crash scene in a wooded area.

Dunaway sustained several injuries from the crash and was taken to a local hospital for immediate medical treatment and reunification with his family.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Tpr. Jordan Thoma of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.