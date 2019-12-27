TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was indicted by a Grand Jury on several charges Friday after he was accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's house and trying to shoot her.

Court documents state that on Dec. 13, 34-year-old Idris Abdulrahman went into a home on the 400 block of Havre Street and threatened to shoot the woman inside. Abdulrahman allegedly pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed.

According to detectives, Abdulrahman is accused of striking the woman several times in the head and forced her to go back to his place.

RELATED: TPD: Man forced his way into ex-girlfriend's house on Friday the 13th and tried to shoot her

He was indicted on the following charges:

Aggravated Burglary ( three-year gun specification)

Kidnapping (three-year gun specification)

Felonious Assault (three-year gun specification)

Having weapons while under disability

RELATED: Suspect identified in central Toledo stabbing of pregnant woman on Christmas night