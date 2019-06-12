TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was indicted on a murder charge on Thursday.

According to Toledo police, Devon Hands was was 17 when his cousin Ta-Tyanna Hamilton was shot and killed at a graduation party back on May 29.

Two others, Tarerisha Lake, 17, and Darius Stenson suffered gunshot wounds as a result of the incident.

Stenson was previously indicted on a complicity to murder charge in this case. His next court date is December 17 for a pretrial.

At this time, there is no word on when Hands will make his first court appearance.

RELATED: Toledo moms rally together against gun violence

RELATED: UPDATE: 2nd person charged in fatal graduation party shooting in north Toledo