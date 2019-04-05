A Toledo man was indicted for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl on Friday.

According to the indictment, Donald Fuller, 49, allegedly possessed at least one kilogram of heroin and at least 400 grams of fentanyl which were intended for distribution between the years 2016 and 2019.

If Fuller is convicted, his sentence will be determined by the court after reviewing factors unique to this case, including his prior criminal record, if he has one, his role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.

In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases it will be less than the maximum.

As a reminder, an indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.

Defendants are entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Metro Drug Task Force were the investigating agencies in this case.