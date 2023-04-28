19-year-old in serious condition after police chase ends in violent crash

TPD has not stated what started the police chase. The driver of the semi truck was not seriously injured.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old Toledo man is in serious condition after crashing into a semi truck during a police chase in north Toledo Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect sped away from officers on Detroit Avenue and engaged in a car chase with Toledo police.

Shortly after, the suspect lost control of a black Ford Fusion while driving along the curve on Detroit Avenue at Dura Avenue. This caused the driver of the Fusion to cross over into the Southbound lane where a semi was traveling, causing the semi to slam into the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to a hospital by Toledo Fire & Rescue Department with life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver was treated on scene by TFRD before following up later at a local hospital. He was not seriously injured during the crash.

TPD has not stated what started the police chase.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.