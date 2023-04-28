19-year-old in serious condition after police chase ends in violent crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old Toledo man is in serious condition after crashing into a semi truck during a police chase in north Toledo Thursday night.
Around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect sped away from officers on Detroit Avenue and engaged in a car chase with Toledo police.
Shortly after, the suspect lost control of a black Ford Fusion while driving along the curve on Detroit Avenue at Dura Avenue. This caused the driver of the Fusion to cross over into the Southbound lane where a semi was traveling, causing the semi to slam into the vehicle.
The suspect was taken to a hospital by Toledo Fire & Rescue Department with life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver was treated on scene by TFRD before following up later at a local hospital. He was not seriously injured during the crash.
TPD has not stated what started the police chase.
