Toledo man found unconscious on sidewalk Saturday, Maryland man arrested

A Maryland man is facing felonious assault charges after the reported fight Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Maryland man has been charged with felonious assault after police say he attacked a Toledo man Saturday night.

Toledo Police were called to the 1500 block of West Sylvania Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday for reports of a fight.

They found a 51-year-old Toledo man unconscious on the sidewalk suffering from apparent head trauma.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later reported in serious condition, police said.

With information gathered at the scene officers later stopped a semitractor-trailer and arrested its driver, Dejuan Randall, 40, of Stricker, Maryland, police said.

Randall was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Lucas County jail, police said.

TPD detectives continue to investigate the incident.

