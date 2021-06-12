Toledo man drowns at Three Meadows pond in Perrysburg

Damien Martinez, 35, died in what's being termed an accidental drowning Friday night at Three Meadows pond.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A 35-year-old man is dead following what city officials are calling an accidental drowning in Perrysburg.

City of Perrysburg Fire and Police crews responded to a call at 6:21 p.m. on Friday at Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, for a potential drowning.

Medics located the victim, Damien Martinez, 35, of Toledo, and attempted life-saving measures on him. After life-saving measures failed, Martinez was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.

Martinez was pronounced deceased at St. Luke’s Hospital just after 7 p.m.