Crash kills Toledo man early Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is dead after he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and West Woodruff Avenue, Toledo police said

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday when Raymond Wlodarski, 66, was traveling east on West Woodruff Avenue toward Franklin Avenue.

After driving through a flashing red light, Wlodarski's vehicle struck a car traveling south through the intersection, police said.

As a result, Wlodarski was t-boned by a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man from Toledo.

The 31-year-old was taken by Toledo Fire Department to Mercy Health - Saint Vincent Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Wlodarski also was taken to Mercy Health - Saint Vincent Medical Center, where he died.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.