TOLEDO, Ohio — Oscar Jones Jr. was born and raised in Toledo, but that doesn't stop him from being a San Francisco 49ers fan.

On Friday morning he was surprised with a package from his favorite professional football team.

"It shocked me, that's all I can say, it shocked me. I wasn't expecting this," said Oscar.

A hat, Joe Stanley bobble-head, t-shirt and personalized letter were found in the package.

"Please know that you and your family will be in the organization's thoughts as the 49ers prepare to take the Kansas City Chiefs in Superbowl LIV," is what Oscar read out loud of the personalize letter.

"My sisters, the nurses, all the staff, I appreciate it. That made me feel real good," said the 49ers fan.

The gifts found their way to Oscar after a little rivalry he and the nurses had between Ohio State and Michigan football.

Once college football ended, they moved to professional football. That's when he told one of his nurses, Cheryl, his favorite team is the 49ers.

"When he said that I said, 'oh do I have a story to tell you, I have a cousin that works for them.' So I reached out to her and the 49ers organization were just wonderful. They responded immediately and they wanted to get together a little package and send a letter to Oscar to thank him for being such a faithful fan for all these years," said Mercy Health Nurse, Cheryl Butzier.

Oscar said he's watched every Superbowl the 49ers have been in and he'll definitely be watching this Sunday..in his new gear. The 49ers fan predicts the score is going to be a blow-out; 30 to nothing with the 49ers winning.

