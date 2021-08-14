Toledo man arrested for hitting and killing a pedestrian

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tyler King of Toledo was arrest yesterday by the Lucas County Sheriff Office and charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide for hitting and killing a pedestrian on Dorr St back in February. The pedestrian, William Rheinbolt was killed crossing Dorr St after he was struck by King.
According to court documents a complaint was filed in June against King by Rheinbolt's estate claiming that Tyler King's negligence lead to the death of Rheinbolt causing Rheinbolt's children to experience a loss of support, emotional trauma, and mental anguish.
Upon further review, the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas determined the case shall proceed with an initial pretrial set for September 20th, 2021.