Toledo man arrested for hitting and killing a pedestrian

Incident happened in February at the crossing on Dorr Street near Olimphia Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tyler King of Toledo was arrest yesterday by the Lucas County Sheriff Office and charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide for hitting and killing a pedestrian on Dorr St back in February. The pedestrian, William Rheinbolt was killed crossing Dorr St after he was struck by King.

According to court documents a complaint was filed in June against King by Rheinbolt's estate claiming that Tyler King's negligence lead to the death of Rheinbolt causing Rheinbolt's children to experience a loss of support, emotional trauma, and mental anguish.