Toledo man arrested for felonious assault after incident caught on video

Police say the video shows the suspect punching and kicking the victim around 20 times in the middle of Lagrange St.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting another man in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

The incident happened at Tom's Carry Out in the 2800 block of Lagrange St. on the night of Aug. 12.

When police arrived to the scene, they found Daniel Huggins sitting on the sidewalk with a giant bloody bump on this head.

Huggins told police he was jumped by four men. Huggins was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Officers were told the suspect was described as a black male with no shirt and blue shorts on, who was later spotted in an alley with another man.

When police asked the suspect to talk to them, they say the suspect ran off. He was later found and identified by police as 22-year-old Fredrick Golden.

Golden told police he was in the area of the incident and admitted to hitting Huggins, but said Huggins hit him first. Golden then asked police if they wanted to "see the video," saying the video would show that "it was all self defense."

Police say the video showed Golden and Huggins yelling back and forth before Golden took off running after Huggins and body slammed Huggins in the middle of Lagrange St.

Police say Golden is seen punching Huggins about 15 to 20 times, then kicks Huggins about six times before walking away. Golden then sits and sleeps on Huggins and walks away again, according to police.

Police say different video of the incident they reviewed shows Golden putting his crotch area on Huggins forehead before taking off Huggins shoes and throwing them down the street and going through Huggins pockets.

The second video also shows Golden and a few other people dragging Higgins to the curb. One of the people picked up Huggins and put him on a bench, causing Huggins' head to be slammed on the bench.

Police say blood could be seen as Huggins laid in the street and on the bench.

When an officer later went to the hospital to ask Huggins if he wanted to file charges, police say Huggins told the officer to "[expletive] off."

Golden was charged with felonious assault and obstructing official business and is being held on a $50,000 bond.