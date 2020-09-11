Toledo man arrested, charged with rape of child under age 13

Larry Strang was indicted on counts including rape, gross sexual imposition and corrupting another with drugs.

Toledo Police arrested a man on Saturday night for allegedly raping a child under 13 years of age.

Larry Strang was indicted on 10 counts including rape, gross sexual imposition, importuning, and corrupting another with drugs.

According to the indictment filed with the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Strang engaged in sexual conduct with the minor on multiple occasions between June of 2019 and March of 2020.

The indictment also says Strang provided the victim with marijuana.

No bond has been set for Strang.

The specific age of the child is not known.