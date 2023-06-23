Toledo police arrest man for shooting at raccoon early Friday

Police were alerted to shots fired by the city's ShotSpotter system and found the man with a gun.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested a central Toledo man early Friday morning after he was shooting at a raccoon in his garbage can.

According to a report from the Toledo Police Department, officers were called to the 900 block of Oakwood Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after the city's ShotSpotter system detected gunshots in the area.

Officers found John Wiggins, 56, with a loaded firearm, the report said.

Wiggins told officers he had shot at a raccoon in his garbage can, police said.

Officers confiscated Wiggins' weapon and arrested him, according to the report.

