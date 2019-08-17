TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is in police custody after he admitted to robbing a bank in downtown Toledo Friday afternoon.

According to a police report, Jermaine Lucas, 23, entered the Huntington National Bank on Madison Avenue in downtown Toledo Friday just after 2 p.m.

Lucas allegedly gave a note to the teller demanding cash and threatened the use of a weapon. He walked out with the money.

The report stated that Lucas admitted to police that he committed the robbery.

The amount of money stolen has not been disclosed.

No injuries have been reported.

Lucas is facing robbery charges as well as felonious assault and flight to avoid.

He is scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

