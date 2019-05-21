TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was arrested after allegedly trying to get two young children to follow him into this apartment.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Kent Cardell asked a 4-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother to come into his apartment with him.

Police say the 2-year-old refused and say the girl's grandmother stopped her before she got into Cardell's apartment.

Police say Cardell tried to run from the officers who responded to the scene, with Cardell even jumping from the balcony of his apartment building.

Cardell is scheduled to appear in court on a number of charges.