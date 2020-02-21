TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man has been indicted on two counts of aggravated arson after being accused of starting a fire in a Burger King bathroom.

According to a police report, on Feb. 13, David Triplett entered the bathroom of the Burger King at 902 Phillips. He was allegedly armed with a knife and began to light things on fire.

When officers arrived, they found a large amount of accelerant on the floor going from the bathroom to the dining area.

As the restaurant was cleared of bystanders, Triplett allegedly lit the accelerant, starting a fire in the bathroom. According to the report, he then left the bathroom and police put him into custody.

Triplett was reportedly taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was held for emergency commitment.

