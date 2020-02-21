TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man has been charged with aggravated burglary after police say he climbed onto a roof and broke into a home.

Court documents state that on Feb. 15, Michael Braatz, Jr., 51, allegedly crawled onto the roof, opened an unlocked bedroom window and tried to enter the room when the victim began to scream and run away.

Braatz is then accused of threatening to return with a gun to shoot the victim.

Once police were called, Braatz allegedly fled the scene.

Bond has been set at $75,000. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 27.

RELATED: Friend of Dayton mass shooter sentenced for illegally possessing firearm

RELATED: Several victims robbed at gunpoint following social media meetups in Toledo