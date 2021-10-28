WATCH: City announces $70M investment for new industrial site at old NorthTowne Square Mall site

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Economic Development Commissioner Brandon Sehlhorst are holding a news conference at 9:30 a.m. in west Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is poised to make what his office is terming a "major development announcement" for the city at the site of the former NorthTowne Square Mall at 9:30 a.m.

Kapszukiewicz will be joined by City of Toledo Economic Development Commissioner Brandon Sehlhorst at the former NorthTowne Square Mall, 343 New Towne Square Dr.

The mall opened in 1981 and originally featured three major anchor stores, a movie theater and several shops and restaurants.

The property covered 758,000 square feet.

It ceased operations on Feb. 21, 2005, and was demolished in January 2013.