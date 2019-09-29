TOLEDO, Ohio — The $12 million renovation of The Toledo Lucas County Public Library's main building is complete.

The building that had been closed since last year reopened Saturday, showing off its new novelties.

When visitors walk through the doors on Michigan Street, they notice a more welcoming environment to pick up books, movies and live-long learning materials.

"It's absolutely wonderful. A marvelous place," Dale Pertcheck said.

"Spectacular. Beautiful. Something for everybody," added Pamela Lundy.

Inside the Studio Lab, there's a recording studio and a 3-D printer.

There's even a new cafe featuring snacks and refreshments.

Overall, visitors will discover new collaborative gathering places, comfortable reading areas and improved technology tools.

"Sure we are a portal for people to gather, a portal for people to connect. Place to have access to technology. We look at the library as a platform on which we build community," Library System Director Jason Kucsma said.

If there's a crowned jewel in the renovated building, it's the Children's Library. There's a mystery wall, a color wall and a Dr. Suess display. It's an interactive playground with book-themed spaces and activities.

"It's our job to inspire creativity in the children of Toledo, Lucas County, northwest Ohio. They'll have a good foundation to answer their questions as they grow," Main Library Director Meg Delaney said.

The library will be open on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

