WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township was evacuated due to a fire Monday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff says the fire has been put out and crews are now working to shut off the sprinklers.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

At this time, there have been no injuries reported.

A worker at the plant says fire safety has been an issue at the plant before. They say the last fire was on the roof and employees couldn't go out the emergency door.

The worker says during this fire, they initially couldn't find the fire alarm to pull it.

They say the alarm does not alert people to leave the plant and that security still allowed people to enter the plant while fire crews were arriving.