Toledo Lucas County Public Library experiencing targeted cybersecurity attack

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library system is experiencing a network outage Tuesday due to a targeted cybersecurity attack.
The library said in a statement it is working to restore services as quickly as possible. All locations remain open for browsing, materials check out and scheduled programs.
"We are currently working with a team of forensic experts to fully understand the extent and implications of this incident," a library spokesperson said. "Our comprehensive assessment is ongoing and may span several weeks. Rest assured that we are committed to sharing more information as soon as it becomes available."