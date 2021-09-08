Toledo-Lucas County Public Library offering resources to prepare your child to head back to school

Help your kids avoid summer learning loss before school starts!

TOLEDO, Ohio — It may be hard to believe, but the school year is only two weeks away for some districts!

If your child is heading back to the classroom soon, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library wants to help you make sure they're prepared.

The library is offering lots of resources for homework help and to avoid summer learning loss.

Homework help and tutoring is available daily for K-12 graders from noon to midnight online.

Parents can also schedule 15 or 30-minute virtual class visits via Zoom or through your preferred platform. The customized visits meet whatever your child needs: from storytimes for preschool through third grade, book talks or a guided tour of the library's website for digital reading or project research.