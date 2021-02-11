Toledo Lucas County Public Library returns to full service following cybersecurity attack

On Nov. 2, the library was hit with a cybersecurity attack and many services were impacted. In a statement, the library said it needed to carefully examine each system before bringing services back online.

"That includes a robust catalog system serving almost 300,000 cardholders across 20 locations; 90 servers; 1,500 public and staff computers; a website that gets more than 1 million visits per month; and a complex data center that is monitored 24/7 to process requests from our users and guard against cybersecurity threats," the statement said. "Our entire operation had to be taken offline, investigated for lingering threats, and then carefully brought back online to ensure vulnerabilities did not persist."