Toledo Library to renovate 5 branches, causing some closures

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story that originally aired on July 20, 2023.
Five Toledo Library branches will receive upgrades in the coming three months, including carpeting and paint, among other small construction projects that will cause brief closures, officials said.
In a press release issued Monday, officials issued the following details regarding the renovation schedule:
Birmingham Branch (Paine Avenue) - New carpet and fresh paint
- Closing: Monday, Aug. 21
- Reopening: Tuesday, Sept. 5
Holland Branch (S. McCord Road) - New carpet and fresh paint
- Closing: Tuesday, Sept. 5
- Reopening: Monday, Sept. 18
West Toledo Branch (W. Sylvania Ave.) - New Flooring
- Children's area closed Monday, Sept. 18, with work completed Monday, Sept. 25
- Rest of branch will remain open during construction
RELATED: Toledo Lucas County Public Library among only 4 libraries nationally to receive award, honored at White House
Kent Branch (Collingwood Blvd.) - New restrooms, new carpet and fresh paint
- Closing: Monday, Sept. 25
- Reopening: Monday, Oct. 23
King Road Branch (King Road) - New desk
- Construction to take place Monday, Oct. 23 - Friday, Oct. 27
- Branch to remain open during construction
All library locations and hours can be viewed here.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11
Want more from WTOL 11?
➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.
➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!
WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.
Click here to get on the list!