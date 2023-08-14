Toledo Library to renovate 5 branches, causing some closures

The scheduled renovations will take place at staggered intervals through October.

Five Toledo Library branches will receive upgrades in the coming three months, including carpeting and paint, among other small construction projects that will cause brief closures, officials said.

In a press release issued Monday, officials issued the following details regarding the renovation schedule:

Birmingham Branch (Paine Avenue) - New carpet and fresh paint

Closing: Monday, Aug. 21

Reopening: Tuesday, Sept. 5

Holland Branch (S. McCord Road) - New carpet and fresh paint

Closing: Tuesday, Sept. 5

Reopening: Monday, Sept. 18

West Toledo Branch (W. Sylvania Ave.) - New Flooring

Children's area closed Monday, Sept. 18, with work completed Monday, Sept. 25

Rest of branch will remain open during construction

Kent Branch (Collingwood Blvd.) - New restrooms, new carpet and fresh paint

Closing: Monday, Sept. 25

Reopening: Monday, Oct. 23

King Road Branch (King Road) - New desk

Construction to take place Monday, Oct. 23 - Friday, Oct. 27

Branch to remain open during construction

All library locations and hours can be viewed here.

