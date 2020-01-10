Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept. gives recommendations for Trick-or-treating events

The health department is recommending that all communities host trick-or-treating activities on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is making some recommendations regarding Halloween.

The health department recommends that all communities host trick-or-treating activities on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Officials with the department said this recommendation is to lessen the chances of potential exposure, while trying to keep everyone in Lucas County as safe as possible.

“Halloween festivities, in addition to other holidays, will be different this year due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner. “However, we feel it’s important to have our community celebrate safely. The guidance TLCHD issued provides tips for trick-or-treaters, persons handing out treats, and those planning events."

Below are the recommendations:

Trick or Treating

Perform health screen prior to leaving home do not participate if feeling sick

If living with people who may be at greater risk from COVID-19 please reconsider participating

If child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before participating

Masks should be worn at all times

Stay with family unit and in your own neighborhood if possible

Stay six feet away from other families

Limit one family at a time when approaching participating houses

Use hand sanitizer frequently during collection

Collection bag should have a wide mouth to allow for dropping treats inside

Do not eat any candy while participating

If possible, wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes (allow todry) when arriving home and prior to eating candy

Wash hands before eating any candy

Passing out treats

Do not pass out candy if feeling sick

Wash hands prior to passing out treats

Masks should be worn at all times

If possible, place table or other physical object between you and trick-or-treaters

Limit interaction with those outside of your household

Prepare goodie bags ahead of time (grab & go) and place at end of driveway or edge of yard

Use only prepackaged, factory wrapped items, no homemade-wrapped treats

Trunk-or-Treat events